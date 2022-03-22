Arsenal will make a move for Arthur Melo from Juventus in the summer after failing to agree a deal for the Brazil midfielder in January. (Calciomercato, in Italian), external

The Gunners are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated Cody Gakpo, 22, but will face competition for the Netherlands winger from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Express via The Athletic, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the club are keen to tie Bukayo Saka down to another long-term contract to fend off interest from Premier League rivals. (The Athletic, subscription required), external

