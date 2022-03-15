Signing Eriksen a 'stroke of genius'

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murrays says signing Christian Eriksen was a masterstroke from Brentford and could be the difference in securing their Premier League status for another season.

When asked which of the bottom six sides he would rather play for heading into the business end of the season, Murray said: "It’s a simple answer for me – Brentford. I think they have stuck to their guns all season, they haven’t changed what they do.

"I think it was a bold decision to bring Christian Eriksen in and it’s going to be a stroke of genius. It gives Ivan Toney less to do and he was obviously their main man.

"He was dropping, trying to make things happen but now he can stay as that focal point and as we saw at the weekend Eriksen can put the ball on a plate and if you want a man to finish he’s the one to do it in that squad and I think that partnership is going to flourish.

"No disrespect to the rest of the Brentford squad but nobody is like Eriksen, nobody has had a career like him and is as gifted as him. He sees the game differently."

