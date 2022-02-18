Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Brentford
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on pianist, singer-songwriter and Aston Villa fan Reuben James in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Brentford ended their run of five defeats with a draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, but they still badly need a win to stop their slide down the table.
I don't think they will get it at Emirates Stadium, though. Arsenal's victory at Wolves last time out, with 10 men, was massive for them. It was a kind of 'us against the world' moment so I can understand why they celebrated it so much.
The Gunners have not been among the goals much recently - Gabriel's winner at Molineux is the only time they have found the net in their past five games - but I think they will find a way through the Bees and get a bit of revenge for their defeat on the opening weekend of the season.
Reuben's prediction: 2-1
