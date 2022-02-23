Bruno Lage says he is happy if his players are ambitious enough to target a top-four finish as Wolves prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday.

Lage's side have won at Manchester United and Tottenham since the turn of the year amid a run of six wins and a draw from their last eight league games - their only defeat coming against Arsenal at Molineux a fortnight ago.

They can move up to fifth with victory over the Gunners, which would leave them three points behind fourth-placed United with a game in hand.

"The players have their own ambition, I want them to have that for their careers," said the Portuguese manager.

"If I heard them talking about that, it is good. Now it is about character. I want more. You need to work to improve.

"If they talk in the locker room, they can because I don’t go there. But in front of me, it is training, training and matches.

"I don’t go with ifs, it is one game at a time. We are very well prepared. We go with the ambition to win the three points."