Bruno Lage says he would be happy if Wolves finish eighth in his first season managing in the Premier League– but only if they produce their best performances over the final 12 games.

Wolves are on the fringes of the European places after a strong run over the past three months, but Lage is demanding they maintain the high standards they have set.

"Before December, we had some good and then some bad performances," he said. "After that, the team has stabilised and we have been good.

"It’s been very important to have periods when they understand more of what I want from the team, and then in December and January we had good months.

"We also won at Spurs and against Leicester but have lost our last two games, even though we created some good moments.

"I think eighth would make me happy in the end but only if we’re playing in the same way."