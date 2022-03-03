Dyche on Mee, recent performances and Chelsea challenge
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley’s game with Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ben Mee is “touch and go” after limping off against Leicester. Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are still out, while Matej Vydra is back training on the grass so may come into contention in the next few weeks.
On Nathan Collins and Kevin Long as possible replacements for Mee at centre-half: “Every time Nathan’s played he’s justified his inclusion in the team. He’s really added to our strength in depth in those positions. I don’t discount Kevin either, he’s a really seasoned pro who’s always ready.”
Dyche is encouraged by displays against Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs at Turf Moor: “We’ve got recent evidence of being strong against the big teams. The fans play their part, they buy into the underdog mentality and really get behind us. It’s also making the game as much about us as possible and playing well.”
He doesn’t think the ownership situation at Chelsea will affect their players: “I doubt it. It’s not always easy to control the noise and voices around the club but the modern player is savvy enough to deal with that.”
On the challenge of facing Chelsea: “They’ve got top players who find big moments. We’ve found ways of operating against that but we have to be realistic that they are a very strong side.”