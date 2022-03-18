Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague.

Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.

City are one of three clubs who have spoken to Norway striker Haaland and are awaiting a decision on his future in the next 10 days.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Balague said: "Where we stand is that everybody still involved at this stage put in a similar offer so it won’t be a matter of money.

"Everybody is happy with what they have to pay and everybody is happy with what they will receive. That is Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Bayern Munich is out of the equation, and of course the possibility of him staying put at Borussia Dortmund is there.

"The question from the Haaland camp was, is Pep Guardiola staying? The answer was well, he’s got a year and a half left on his contract and he will consider staying on partly because Haaland may be his striker.

"I know that Manchester City want to renew the contract of Pep Guardiola for an extra year. It’s not the moment to talk about it but they hope that he will say yes, and this may be one reason because Haaland goes to City. Nobody knows what the next step is and it doesn’t seem like he has decided just yet."

Hear more on Haaland from 03'37 on BBC Sounds