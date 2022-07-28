Despite recent spotlight being placed upon Mohamed Salah's new contract and Liverpool's summer signings, Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino is still "the heart and soul" of the team.

Firmino has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer but Klopp said the Brazilian is still very much part of his plans.

He said: "Bobby is crucial for us. He is the heart and soul of this team.

"The way we played the last few years was only possible because of Bobby. That’s why I’m really happy that he could train the majority of pre-season so far.

"Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine and for me there is no doubt about his quality. We will see how this year goes but yes, he is essential for us."

One of Liverpool's new recruits is forward Fabio Carvalho and Klopp has used the 19-year-old consistently during pre-season games following his move from Fulham.

He said: "He is a technical player, he is incredibly creative and we will have a lot of fun with him definitely. Last night (against Salzburg) he was OK, but he can be much better, that's just how it is.

"I’m really happy with him. He is in the middle of the team after a short period of time and that is a good sign for the team and him as well. He is a top addition for us."

