Newcastle's new goalkeeper Nick Pope was relieved that his new club could get off to a winning start in the Premier League season after both he and they had to wait so long for one in the previous campaign.

The 30-year-old England international was part of the Burnley side which collected all three points for the first time at the 10th attempt in 2021-22 when they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on 30 October.

He was on the receiving end when the Magpies finally ended their win drought with a 1-0 victory over the Clarets on 4 December - their 15th game of the league campaign.

But after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, he said: "It's what you look for as a goalkeeper, what you look for as a team.

"We want to win as many games as we can and it's lovely to get off to the start that we did and have the performance to go with it as well.

"We had a good laugh because it took me 10, 11 games to get a win last year and there were a few more here at Newcastle so it's nice to be one from one."

Newcastle’s victory was given to them by goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson and continues their much-improved league form in 2022, which has seen them win 13 of 20 games.