Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

Arsenal are now the only team in the Premier League with a 100% record after their first three games.

The Gunners have come up against teams they would be expected to beat if they are to get into the Champions League, which is their aim this season.

However, the manner in which they have got the wins is what has really caught the eye. They’ve scored nine goals and only conceded two, which shows the additions they have made all over the pitch are having the effect Mikel Arteta hoped for.

The match against Bournemouth was a perfect example of that. William Saliba helped keep a clean sheet and scored an excellent goal, Oleksandr Zinchenko was impressive, and Gabriel Jesus caused havoc and created space for Martin Odegaard - who scored two goals in the game.

There will be tougher matches to come against the traditional 'big six’, but the games against the mid and lower-placed teams is where Arsenal have slipped up in previous years.

Although it’s only three games into this campaign, it shows the club has prepared well for the challenges ahead.