Hibs 2-2 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "After the two red cards, it was going to be very difficult.

"We couldn't keep the ball and it was all about defending. We work hard to try and avoid the goal against us but we just fell short.

[On Lundstram red card] "It's a tackle I've seen in the first half, maybe even worse tackles. It's a physical game.

"If the ref wants to have a physical game and set the standards like that, he shouldn't have given the red card, because of the types of challenges we had to overcome in the first half.

"It was a bit harsh because he fouled him but there was no intention to hurt him. It wasn't a tackle with real force. It could have been yellow."