West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: Key stats

West Ham have alternated between winning (5) and then not winning (D2 L2) in their last nine Premier League home games against Chelsea.

Chelsea have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D5 L8) and are winless in six since a 3-1 win at Bournemouth in May (D3 L3).

James Ward-Prowse became the first player to provide two assists on Premier League debut for West Ham. Since his first ever Premier League appearance, he has 25 assists from set plays in the competition.

Nayef Aguerd became the first Hammers player to both score and be sent off in a Premier League game since Mark Noble against Liverpool in August 2015.