Football reporter and presenter Alison Bender says convincing Kyle Walker and Bernado Silva to remain at Manchester City is key for the club moving forward after their treble win: "I think this is absolutely massive and I think this is something Pep Guardiola really has to do. We've seen so many players leave in quick succession and really key players. Obviously (Ilkay) Gundogan was a huge loss, (Riyad) Mahrez as well and I think (Aymeric) Laporte and (Joao) Cancelo are close as well.

"To have too many players of that treble winning team leave, it's a bit of a disaster. I also think Kyle Walker is just so good, his speed is unbelievable. I love the way he gets involved, I love his leadership. I think he's a really important member of that squad. The way he links up with Phil Foden or whoever it might be down that right side I think is really important.

"Bernado Silva the same. The thing about Silva is Manchester City are pretty good at letting players go if they want to go and he has wanted to leave for a year. He's been asked to stay, it'll be fantastic if Guardiola can convince him that now isn't the right time (for him to leave). It would be massive if he can keep those two players and I feel they will be there actually."

