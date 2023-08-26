Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean praised his players for their point at Celtic Park but wants them to take the improved performance into their next one against Dundee.

"We were excellent," he tells BBC Scotland. "Our shape was fantastic, the players' work rate, their work ethic, their energy levels. It was everything we asked for.

"It's been a tough start to the season with the injuries and performances and the results - but it is just a start though. It's a good point here, but it's important that we kick on.

"Myself and my staff have worked diligently all week on what we wanted to do, but it helps when you have 20 players training and you have competition for places."

Summer signing Dimitar Mitov produced several saves to deny Celtic.

"He has been fantastic since he came," MacLean adds. "He wanted to come to Scotland to help him get into the Bulgaria squad and he's done that now. He made some big saves and he is a great guy to have around.

"I picked a team that could handle the ball. I would like to have had more moments, but Joe Hart had a couple of fantastic saves."

As for his squad, MacLean adds: "I would like a couple more in, but I'm not sure if we have the finances and I've talked to a couple about moving out as well."