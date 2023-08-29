What are Aberdeen getting in Gueye?

Barry Robson is backing new recruit Pape Habib Gueye to reignite his career with Aberdeen after arriving on a three-year deal from KV Kortrijk.

The Senegalese striker offers "a real presence, is quick and strong in the air," says the Pittodrie boss.

Robson also notes Gueye had an "impressive goalscoring record in Norway" and attracted "strong interest in the past".

Gueye was a consistent scorer with Aalesunds in Norway's second tier, netting 25 in 61 games to earn a move to the Belgian top flight with Kortrijk in 2020.

In a struggling Kortrijk side - they finished no higher than 13th during his time at the club - the 23-year-old found goals harder to come by, scoring 14 in 78 appearances.

Having fallen out of a favour this season, he is now relishing a fresh start in Scotland, saying: “I am very excited to be joining Aberdeen and I hope that I can help the team to be successful this season, both in Scotland and in Europe.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic club with a great history. I hope we can add some of our own stories to that incredible legacy in my time with the Dons.

“I look forward to coming to the city and meeting the famous Red Army. I can’t wait to get started.”