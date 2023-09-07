Aston Villa goalkeeper and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez has been included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

The Argentina international has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy, the Ballon d'Or award given to the best goalkeeper in the world.

Martinez impressed for his club and country during the 2022-23 season, scooping up the World Cup trophy and lifting Villa to Europa Conference League qualification.

Does Martinez deserve to win the Ballon d'Or? If so, why?

Have your say on the nominations here