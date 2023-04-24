Former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte must be "almost grinning to himself" following Spurs' humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle. former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

The defeat puts a huge dent in the north London side's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season and Kelly said: "It was beyond anything I've seen for a team that wants to be in the top four, to just throw a game away like that."

Interim coach Cristian Stellini changed his side's defensive shape to a back four and the team struggled dramatically to adjust.

"I want to say it was part of the issue [the back four shape], but every modern player knows how to play different shapes and different formations," said Kelly.

"It looked like the players had given up on that system before they had even begun to play, It was like they decided they didn't know how to play this way went out thinking 'we're not going to be able to play like this'.

"It was awful to watch."

Spurs sacked Conte following his rant after the draw at Southampton last month where he questioned his players' mentality.

"I think Conte must be watching this and almost grinning to himself," Kelly said. "He'll be thinking this is what I talked about and I was vilified for it. He didn't get everything right in his time but it looks like this is what he had in mind.

"Tottenham have got in two of the most proven managers [in Conte and Jose Mourinho] in the last 15-20 years of the Premier League knowing they can get results and for some reason it hasn't worked out.

"It seems to be showing that this is the reason, that it is a mentality thing and the players don't have the strength to get through these times."