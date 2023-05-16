'Avoid defeat in Gorgie and the job is all but done'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Soul. Spirit. Tradition. Three words that neatly sum up Aberdeen’s historic triumph over Real Madrid in the Swedish rain on 11th May 1983.

Last week marked the 40th anniversary of that sensational victory and the city was in full-on nostalgia mode as the Gothenburg Greats were welcomed back to the North-East on Friday to be granted, individually, the Freedom of the City before the surviving members of the squad were paraded on the park prior to the game on Saturday against Hibs.

The Club deserves huge credit for the organisation of and delivery of the celebrations themselves as they struck the right note between sentimentality, nostalgia and looking forwards.

Fast forward then to Saturday afternoon and it’s probably not to harsh to say that Aberdeen suffered somewhat from the weight of expectation as they somehow slugged out a goalless draw with Hibs. The Dons never really got going at all in this one. Elie Youan tormented the Dons right-flank all afternoon and the Hibees will be wondering how they left the Granite City with just one point.

The main answer to that was an emphatic defensive performance from Angus MacDonald and a MOTM effort from Kelle Roos. The big Dutch keeper has really come onto a game since returning from injury – Saturday marked his sixth clean sheet in seven games since coming back into the side and his penalty save from Kevin Nisbet came at a crucial time.

It puts Roos on to 12 clean sheets this season, the second highest in the league and he currently leads the standings for save percentage (73.6%) and goals prevented (2.3) across the campaign.

Barry Robson was quick to accentuate the positives from a performance that leave a lot to be desired. Ultimately, the team didn’t play well but they didn’t concede and didn’t lose. Hearts’ last gasp equaliser in Paisley means that nothing had changed in terms of the race for third. Aberdeen maintaining a five point gap to the Jambos with three games remaining.

All eyes will quickly turn to the lunchtime kick-off in Gorgie on Saturday and you can be sure that Robson will have his side focusing on the task at hand quick sharp.

Injury doubts over Duk added to the absence of Graeme Shinnie and (likely) Ross McCrorie do mean that this is an Aberdeen side beginning to creak at the seams a touch. The message from Robson will likely be clear - avoid defeat in the capital and the job is all but done.

On that basis, it’s unlikely we see a particularly gung-ho, expansive operation from the Dons at a venue we’ve historically found difficult. It’s no win at Tynecastle since May 2017.

The Gothenburg Greats had their moment in the sun last Saturday; the Red Army will be hoping that the current squad can etch their names in the Dons history books this week and secure European group stage football for the first time since 2007.