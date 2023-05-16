Prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold talks with Mason Mount to persuade the 24-year-old England midfielder to extend his contract, which runs out in summer 2024. (Football Insider, external)

Chelsea want Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen as part of Pochettino's summer rebuild. (Guardian, external)

Newcastle are interested in 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Mail, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column