Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer details of his appointment as Chelsea's next head coach. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to take over as the club's next manager. (Talksport), external

Spain goalkeeper David Raya and England striker Ivan Toney, both 27, are being monitored by Chelsea for a summer transfer from Brentford. (Football London) , external

The Blues are also set to meet Inter Milan to discuss the future of 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with the Serie A club, as well as the possibility of signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Evening Standard), external

AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao has turned down offers to join Real Madrid and Chelsea. (La Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

