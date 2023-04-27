T﻿ransfer news: Pochettino negotiating 'finer details' of deal

Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer details of his appointment as Chelsea's next head coach. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to take over as the club's next manager. (Talksport)

Spain goalkeeper David Raya and England striker Ivan Toney, both 27, are being monitored by Chelsea for a summer transfer from Brentford. (Football London)

The Blues are also set to meet Inter Milan to discuss the future of 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with the Serie A club, as well as the possibility of signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Evening Standard)

AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao has turned down offers to join Real Madrid and Chelsea. (La Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

