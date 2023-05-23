'European football elevates the status of Brighton'

Qualifying for European football takes the Brighton "up another notch" says chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.

"It elevates the status of the club," he told Danny Pike on BBC Radio Sussex.

"For so many years of our history we've played at the lower levels of English football and here we are in our sixth season in the Premier League having taken the club up another notch.

"We've now got the opportunity to pit our wits against some of the best teams in Europe and some great matches at the Amex under the lights."

Barber also heaped praised on Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who has overseen the Seagulls' rise from League One to the Premier League along with their move to the Amex stadium.

"He's a lifelong Brighton fan so for him this is a really, really special season, special occasion, and special moment to reach European football for the first time in 122 years," he said.

"Everyone at the club is delighted for Tony as much as Roberto de Zerbi and the players because Tony's put so much into this club. We've got a lot to thank Tony for, the stadium, the training ground, the vision and just an incredible journey we've been on since the Amex opened."

When asked for a word on the impact of manager de Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter in September, Barber added: "Roberto has this incredible ability to push even when you think you've got to where he hoped you'd get to, never quite being satisfied.

"He pushes even harder and that's a good thing. If you stand still you're going backwards.

"We're delighted to have a coach who demands such high standards, who demands the next level, and we're very fortunate to have a chairman who's backed us all the way."

Listen to the full discussion from 3:13:00 on BBC Sounds