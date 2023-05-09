Michael Brown, former Manchester City midfielder

"Don't make a mistake."

That's what the Manchester City players will be thinking to themselves when they face Real Madrid, and they cannot afford to switch off for a single second.

I was working at Leicester's crucial game against Everton last week and the match analysts for both clubs were sitting next to me. I said "look lads, put your monitors down - it's not about tactics tonight, it is just about avoiding any errors".

That was a Premier League relegation battle while this is a Champions League semi-final, but City v Real is exactly the same scenario, just at a much higher level.

You can give players all the data you've got, and detailed instructions for how to play a particular role or deal with a certain opponent. All of that is important, of course, but they also know that if they suffer one lapse in concentration then the game has changed, and maybe even been lost.

That's what happened to City when they played Real in last season's semi-final. They were in full control of the tie heading into the 90th minute of the second leg... and they still didn't go through.

City could win out there and still find it tough to finish the job and, to get through to the final, it feels like they will need to have everything going for them. I don't think anyone will be saying the tie is over, whatever the score is after the first leg.

