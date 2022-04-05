Burnley v Everton: What does the form show?

Burnley have won more Premier League home games against Everton (4) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

Everton have lost their past two Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone, both this season against Norwich and Newcastle United.

The Clarets have won just one of their past nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D4 L4), beating Tottenham 1-0 in February. The Clarets had won six of their previous nine such games before this run (D2 L1).