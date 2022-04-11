'Tightrope-walking' Wolves can still look up

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Going home on Friday night, the best Wolves could have hoped for was that their rivals for Europe would also strike trouble over the weekend.

Those wishes were answered, as Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all stumbled as well, so Wolves roughly held station with the teams they would have to overtake to qualify.

Bruno Lage talked after the game at Newcastle of not settling for where Wolves are but he was at as much of a loss as everyone else to understand why their performance had fallen far short of the rhetoric.

They did not lack for physical effort, but instead played as if struck by nerves, like tightrope-walkers with a sudden compulsion to look down.

Arguably, Wolves have been working without a safety net all season, in view of their relative lack of squad depth. They made light of the absences of Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves against Aston Villa but two further senior withdrawals – Leander Dendoncker through illness and Daniel Podence with a damaged toe – proved perhaps too much of a burden.

Without either Jimenez or Podence, the ball rarely stuck up front for long, and Fabio Silva was a lonely front-runner as neither Hwang Hee-Chan or Francisco Trincao made any impression. In midfield, young Luke Cundle was never untidy, but Dendoncker’s strong physical presence was missed.

More significant than all those specific issues, though, was an apparent lack of confidence and, just as when they were similarly poised to break through at the end of February, Wolves seemed to freeze in the spotlight.

Their usual rhythms were missing, and any sense of enterprise was replaced by a nervous caution. We now know that all is not lost, although Wolves’ final few fixtures are daunting, but some of their missing stars should return in time to play Burnley in a fortnight.