Iraola was pleased to see a contract agreed for forward Dominic Solanke, who is a "rich" member of the squad: "He is starting to be a threat with his attacking spaces and movement between defensive players. He came very close to scoring against West Ham. It's difficult to improve a player like Dom. We can use him in many ways, but we will try to make him even more efficient."

On the return of injured players: "It's too soon for Tyler Adams - he hasn't started training with the team yet. He's not far from joining the squad. Smith and Tavernier are very close. Dango Outtara is now available and is ready to help us."

On keeping wide players happy despite an increase in options: "It's impossible to keep everyone happy now. They know that it is difficult and they have to push for the minutes they have. But it's good for us that we are able to make changes. This is the best way to push everyone. If you're not training well then someone else will take your place."

Iraola says the club is "managing the defence situation" and hopes to see Lloyd Kelly continue to play: "There are talks with different players, but the club are giving us good news, like this week with Dom. Everything has been natural with Lloyd and we hope he continues this way. He's been training really well."