Analysis: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Seven points from their opening four Premier League games represents a promising start to the campaign for Crystal Palace.

They responded after Wolves had equalised, scoring more than one goal in a league game for the first time this season.

Odsonne Edouard's double gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about and it was the first time he has scored twice in the league for Palace since his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was effusive in his praise of the striker.

He said: "He’s not only good at holding the ball up, he’s very skilful, very technical and he can score goals and that’s exactly what he did today.

"His hold-up play was good, his attempts to play people in and around the penalty area was very good and he scored an excellent goal."

Eberechi Eze celebrated being named in the England squad on Thursday by scoring Palace's second goal and linking up very well with Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, something that is sure to benefit Palace throughout the season.