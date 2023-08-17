Can buoyant Buddies edge nearer Hampden 10 years on from glory day?

Daldeep Kaur, BBC Sport Scotland

Life is pretty sweet for St Mirren right now. They're keeping pace with champions Celtic after two wins from two in the Premiership and have a Viaplay Cup quarter-final spot in their sights this weekend.

A shock opening loss at Montrose raised the prospect of a chastening group-stage exit for the second season in a row, but the Buddies quickly righted themselves and reeled off three straight wins without conceding to top the group.

The last-16 draw could have been kinder, but you won't go far in any cup competition without beating top-flight sides. And a home tie is never a bad thing.

Saints have found this weekend's opponents Motherwell a tough nut to crack in Paisley over recent years, with their 1-0 league win in January last season their first against the Steelmen in nine home meetings.

Should Stephen Robinson's men triumph again, hopes will be heightened of a return to Hampden for the buoyant Buddies 10 years on from their famous League Cup triumph.

Since lifting the trophy for the only time in 2013, the Paisley men have struggled to go deep in the competition, with a semi-final appearance in 2021 their best effort.