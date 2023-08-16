Lagerbielke 'pushed' for Celtic move
Gustaf Lagerbielke was "pushing" to complete his move to Celtic once he learned of the Scottish champions' interest earlier this month.
The Sweden defender, 23, has joined from Elfsborg on a five-year deal.
"I'm ready to go straight into the action," Lagerbielke told Celtic TV.
"It all happened pretty fast. I was pushing for making the deal happen."
Lagerbielke describes himself as a "hard working defender".
"I always want to win," he added. "I like to play out from the back, keep my composure, hopefully heading a couple of goals this season.
"Every player that signs for Celtic has an ambition to win all the domestic trophies and do well in Europe too."