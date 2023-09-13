Everton v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Everton have won four of their last five home league games against Arsenal (D1), including each of the last three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Gunners between March 1910 and March 1913.

Arsenal have won 100 of their 204 meetings with Everton in English league football (D43 L61), the most any team has ever beaten another.

Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost each of their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09).

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They've also won a joint league-high 13 games on the road, while only Manchester City (17) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (18, excluding promoted sides).