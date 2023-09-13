Everton v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

  • Everton have won four of their last five home league games against Arsenal (D1), including each of the last three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Gunners between March 1910 and March 1913.

  • Arsenal have won 100 of their 204 meetings with Everton in English league football (D43 L61), the most any team has ever beaten another.

  • Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost each of their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09).

  • Since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They've also won a joint league-high 13 games on the road, while only Manchester City (17) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (18, excluding promoted sides).

  • Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in just nine Premier League appearances against Everton, more than he has against any other opponent. The Brazilian averages a goal every 71 minutes against Everton (8 goals in 568 minutes), the best rate of any player to play 500+ minutes against the Toffees.

