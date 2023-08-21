Alan Shearer believes Phil Foden was "sensational" in Manchester City's win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Foden created seven chances from open play which was his most in a Premier League game in his 131st appearance in the competition.

Shearer told Match of the Day: "Foden was absolutely sensational, he was the best player by a mile.

"He looked so comfortable in that position, in the number 10 position in the middle. He’s superb at doing that, receiving the ball, getting into those little pockets in front of the back four and behind the midfield.

"His range of passing is excellent. With Kevin de Bruyne out injured he might get an extended opportunity to play there.

"Foden started just 22 Premier League games last season. He didn't start in the FA Cup and he didn't start in the Champions League final.

"So now is the time for him to say he wants to stay in team and play in that position. When you're getting the ball like he does, that performance was everything."

Watch Match of the Day on iPlayer