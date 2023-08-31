We asked for your thoughts on Rangers 5-1 defeat against PSV in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Matt: I couldn't believe what I was watching, there was no fight, no desire and we didn't compete. Rangers showed PSV too much respect. I think Michael Beale is dangling on a loose string after this one, especially if Rangers lose to Celtic.

Jimmy: I’m afraid to say it but Beale has shown absolutely nothing since he came back to Ibrox. I have to suggest that he has no clue about what he’s doing as manager of this club. If we lose on Sunday, his days are numbered.

Mike: In all honesty this current Rangers team are miles off Champions League level. PSV are streets ahead and they won’t be one of the better sides in the Champions League either. Europa League is the best outcome for us at this stage.

Ryan: It was not a great night for Rangers or for Scottish football. PSV were a league above us if we are really honest about that. Almost every PSV player would make our first team.

Mark: Clearly we don't belong in Europe. I'd stick with domestic football this season, outside of that it's a total distraction. To me, Cyriel Dessers has been the biggest disappointment, he has done nothing since day one. I wouldn’t be surprised if Beale’s job is looked at after this shocker.

Del: The warnings were always there, but time after time, Rangers couldn't deal with those crosses into the box. Let’s hope a decent centre-half comes in before the end of the window.

Paul: There can be no complaints or surprises. This back four had the worst defensive record ever in last year’s Champions League. Rangers have invested zero in the back line and they’re still relying on goals from a right-back who is better going forward than he is at defensive basics.

Gary: Beale is getting found out at this level. There is no way a Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers side lose like that over there. We have had too many signings at once, and we are looking for a miracle for them to gel in time for these games. Europa League is probably our level nowadays. The Champions League has been ruined by the cash unfortunately and dominated by the English Premier League plus half a dozen others from the continent.

John: That display was embarrassing, there was no structure to our play either, with or without the ball, in the short term, stop full-backs going forward so often and close the door.

James: We were completely outplayed again. We tried to hang on but the PSV quality was clear to see. We were horrendous defending at times and at the top level you rarely get away with sloppy play. The Europa League is a much better fit this year. Hopefully, we will avoid the humiliations of the Champions League last season. Having said that, the potential is there once the new players start to gel.

Anonymous: Jack Butland stopped us from being completely humiliated, though it was bad enough. It seemed like there was no belief, no fight and no real clue. As for the strikers fluffing their lines time after time, what else can we expect when we bring in guys who score six, eight or 10 goals a season. We were nowhere near good enough, all is not lost but there is a lot of hard work ahead.

Steven: What did Rangers fans think was going to happen? We have the same shocking defence as last year, yet we bring in half a dozen ‘attacking’ players. It seems only Beale thinks the defence is okay. We’re not fit for Champions League football but after tonight, not sure we’re fit for Europa either. It’s time to make amends on Sunday with a good performance! No excuses.

Cameron: We were poor all over the park. The midfield let us down in key moments where we could've got in behind with key passes when the score was 0-0, with poor decision making defensively and choice of passes. Dessers was too isolated with no one near him. How Jose Cifuentes stayed on the pitch is beyond me. I’m still yet to see anything that makes me say we have improved from last year.

Ronnie: I’m from a generation of Rangers supporters who grew up to expect and demand Rangers to go toe-to-toe with any team, regardless of the gulf in finance. Sadly, those days are gone. However, we competed and beat similar sides to PSV en route to Seville. They are not Bayern Munich, Manchester City or Real Madrid. We have gone backwards big time, there are no excuses. As for Beale, the clock is ticking.