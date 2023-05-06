Motherwell 2-0 Kilmarnock: What Kettlewell said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell believed his side were worthy winners at Fir Park after a dominant display.

“We could’ve made it somewhat easier," he told BBC Sportsound. "That’s not taking anything away from a really good Kilmarnock side.

“Overall, we created by far the best chances. When you play a Derek McInnes side, you have to earn everything you get out the game and I thought the players did that really well today.

On striker Kevin van Veen, Kettlewell added: “It was a wonderful goal from Kevin to seal the deal. Everybody praises him for his football ability, but he wears his heart on his sleeve. He embraces the support he gets.”

