Tottenham v Brentford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Tottenham have lost just one of their nine league matches with Brentford (W4 D4) - a 2-0 away defeat in March 1948 in the second tier.
Brentford have won their final away league game in the past two campaigns, beating Bristol City 3-1 in 2020-21 and Everton 3-2 last season.
Brentford are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League London derby matches and are looking to win four consecutive league games against fellow London sides for the first time since March 2009 in League Two (five in a row).