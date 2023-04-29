Ange Postecoglou is refusing to “fall into the trap” of believing his side's five-match unbeaten run against Rangers gives Celtic the upper hand for their Scottish Cup last-four showdown.

Celtic beat Michael Beale’s men at Hampden in February to lift the Viaplay Cup in one of three victories in four derbies so far this season.

But Postecoglou is taking nothing for granted on Sunday, saying: "I just treat these things as separate entities.

"If you fall into the trap of thinking there's some sort of advantage you have because of previous results, that's where you can maybe lose clarity around what's important.

"Every game is different and in particular when you're talking about cup games, semi-finals when you know everything is at stake that day and a spot in the final is the reward.

"I just don't think previous form, whether that's last week or in other games, really comes into it.

"You don't want to be going into these games not having won for a while, for sure whether that's against a direct opponent or in previous weeks.

"But we've been in good form for a long time, performances have been consistent for a long time and we just want to continue that.”