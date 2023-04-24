Ronaldo, Rooney & Cantona make MOTD celebrations list
Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have delved into the archive for great Premier League celebrations for the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.
Here are some of their selections:
Siuuuuu!
Following his 2009 departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the club in the summer of 2021.
The Portugal icon brought back with him experience, an abundance of individual records and accolades, and a new celebration - which he had first debuted for Real Madrid back in 2013.
His twisting "Siiiiu" got a fair number of airings during his second spell at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo netting 27 times before he joined Saudi club Al Nassr.
Rooney gets KO'd
In March 2015, a video of Wayne Rooney and Phil Bardsley boxing in a kitchen surfaced online just hours before Manchester United were due to take on Tottenham at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils beat Spurs 3-0, with Rooney scoring the third, and the striker's dramatic celebration saw him punch the air a few times before falling back theatrically to mirror getting knocked out.
'The Cantona'
How do you celebrate a goal as brilliant as Eric Cantona's chip in Manchester United's 5-0 win against Sunderland in 1996? You stand on the spot with arms aloft and take it all in, of course.