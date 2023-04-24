Siuuuuu!

Following his 2009 departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined the club in the summer of 2021.

The Portugal icon brought back with him experience, an abundance of individual records and accolades, and a new celebration - which he had first debuted for Real Madrid back in 2013.

His twisting "Siiiiu" got a fair number of airings during his second spell at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo netting 27 times before he joined Saudi club Al Nassr.