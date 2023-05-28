Beale seeking players to 'step up into leadership roles'

Rangers boss Michael Beale wants new leaders to emerge following the departure of Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield among others.

Veteran goalkeeper McGregor, 41, and 34-year-old midfielder Arfield, along with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander, have played their last games for the Ibrox club with their contracts expiring this summer.

Robby McCrorie took over in goal from McGregor for the trip to St Mirren on Saturday where Arfield came on as a second-half substitute in the season-ending 3-0 Premiership win.

"Robby has come in and we've seen no change in terms of him coming in as a young goalkeeper taking over from someone like Allan, who has been a stalwart for many years,” Beale told RangersTV.

"I want to mention him and Scott because we're losing a lot of experience and standards, so I'm expecting one or two others to step up now.

"That's the message to the group, those two players have been there and seen it at this club, played in the Premier League, and we're going to need one or two others to step up into those leadership roles."