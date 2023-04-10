'Current slump is more like relegation form than fourth place'

We'll get through the many, many, many responses to Robbie Neilson's dismissal shortly, but here's a wee taste of your thoughts from the defeat itself to St Mirren on Saturday which ultimately brought the manager's tenure to an end.

Kevin: Absolutely abysmal. Too slow in possession Rowles and Hill were awful, both at fault for the goals. Too slow in midfield and no-one wants to get forward. Shankland left on his own, was for me, the only player with pass marks. Simply not good enough in all aspects.

Alan: Another opportunity on paper was anything but in reality. A very poor performance from many of the players who took us to third place. When the ever-dependable Michael Smith has a bad game, you really know something is not right.

Paul: Can't clear first man at corners, free kicks too predictable, not strong enough on challenging, no desire to fight for the team, too soft and playing like school boys. Cancel all days off until further notice... work harder!

Gordon: I've seen a lot of Hearts lately and it's been painful. The defence especially is devoid of confidence and big characters, almost all of whom are injured. Up front, Shankland shows everyone else up.

Chick: The current slump is more like relegation form than currently fourth place!