There is a new episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast available to download now.

The team reflects on another busy weekend of football, covering the action from all the London clubs, starting with Arsenal's big win over Fulham.

Plus, did Tottenham's win over Nottingham Forest just paper over the cracks and will the international break be a good chance for West Ham to regroup?

There seems to be a buzz around Chelsea at the minute, while there is cause for concern for Crystal Palace, plus a look at Brentford after their unbeaten run came to an end.

