Leeds matchwinner Joe Gelhardt speaks to BBC Sport after his injury-time strike beat Norwich: "It's an unbelievable feeling to see it hitting the back of the net. Important to get three points on the board. We missed some chances and could have put the game to bed. We're happy to get the points we needed at the end of the day.

"We haven't spoken to the manager yet as we came straight here but I'm sure he will be full of praise. We can't stop now we need to take it into Wolves and hopefully get three points there as well."

Leeds' Stuart Dallas reflects on the win: "It wouldn't be us if we didn't make it hard for ourselves, would it? You could see the emotion at the end there. It's a massive win.

"We've been below our standards for whatever reason this season but that was a step forward for us. Disappointed how we conceded the goal but it showed the mentality of the group to get one at the other end.

"It's relief I think. When we scored to go 2-1 up we still have to credit Illan Meslier with a save at the end. The emotions at the end... This is why you play football, for moments like this."