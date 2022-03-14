'Footballers hate uncertainty'

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the ongoing situation following Roman Abramovich's sanctions:

"Uncertainty. That is one of the key things that footballers hate the most. One of the things that people have to understand: when you’re a footballer, and you stand on the field and the referee blows the whistle and you play 90 minutes... Those 90 minutes, you forget about everything.

"The only moment when you think about the fans or anybody around you, is when you make a mistake or you score a goal, because then your emotions go. But away from that, you’re so happy because your mindset takes you away from all the problems you had.

"Even if you have personal problems, football is one of the key things. It’s almost like a medicine to any footballer. But the reality comes in before the game and right after the game.

"Chelsea can’t make any moves. The Government’s stepped in now, we have to see. We have to see who’s going to take over charge of the club. We don’t know if someone’s going to come in and wants to aim for the same idea. Because that’s also a question.

"People can say ‘oh, someone else can come in’. But you don’t know, we also have to see that someone has the same love as what the club has always been used to having.”

Follow today's live for more reaction to the weekend's Premier League action