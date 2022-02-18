Arsenal v Brentford: Team news
Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is in contention following a two-match absence with a calf problem.
Gabriel Martinelli is suspended as a result of his red card against Wolves last weekend.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Christian Eriksen is not quite ready to make his much-awaited return to competitive action.
Striker Ivan Toney, who has missed the past two games because of a calf injury, will be assessed.
