Analysis: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Manchester City’s celebrations at the final whistle illustrated just how much this win at Arsenal meant in the context of the Premier League title race.

This was not only a victory that took them back to the top for the first time since November, albeit having played a game more than Arsenal. It was one that inflicted psychological damage on their closest rivals.

Arsenal have been outstanding and full-on this season while City have been searching for their best form – and yet for all that, it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are back on top.

City were average in the first half but stepped up the threat after the break and it simply proved too much for Arsenal.

There was the undoubted sense that it is City who now have the title momentum after this game and their confidence will be bolstered by the fact that they are back in the old routine at the top of the table, despite struggling at stages this season.