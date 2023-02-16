Celtic v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Celtic are unbeaten in 19 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions (W16 D3) since a 0-1 home defeat in the league in May 2018.
Aberdeen have lost each of their last five league visits to Celtic since a goalless draw in March 2019; four of those five defeats have been by just a single goal margin.
Aberdeen have lost each of their last six away league games, conceding 22 goals in the process. It’s the Dons’ longest away losing run in the top-flight since December 2010 (also 6), while they last lost seven in a row on the road in October 1999 – the seventh such match was a 7-0 defeat to Celtic.
Aberdeen are the only side against which Celtic’s Jota has scored more than two goals in his Scottish Premiership career, with the forward scoring five in five league appearances against them, accounting for 29% of his goals in the competition (5/17).