Jurgen Klopp glossed over questions on signing Jude Bellingham this summer after owner John Henry this week said FSG remain committed to Liverpool's "long-term success".

When asked if this makes signing a player like Bellingham more realistic, Klopp said: "It’s nothing to do with any names or players, John is right.

"If you have a look at the players we brought in the past couple of transfer windows, we signed Luis [Diaz], Darwin [Nunez], Cody [Gakpo] - just mentioning the players in the first line.

"Sadio [Mane], Bobby [Firmino] and Mo [Salah] together were, for quite a while, one of the best front threes in world football. Sadio left in the summer. We will see what happens with Bobby, but we replaced them.

"I think that’s investment and it’s wise investment - it’s responsible investment - and that’s what you want and what we needed. This year, they were unfortunately most of the time injured and that didn’t help, but they were here anyway.

"We will do that for other parts of the team and that will be possible, that’s all."

On Nunez and Gakpo, Klopp said he is pleased with their development and how they have handled criticism and pressure.

He said: "They deal very well with it. I think we deal very well with it all together, because we don’t put extra pressure on the players.

"That doesn’t mean there is no pressure because we know the world can be quite an intense place, especially when you cost a lot of money. A lot of things are said, a lot of things are written and you have to deal with that.

"For Cody, it went really quickly. We were hoping for that, but you never know 100%.

"His contribution now is really obvious. Same for Darwin, same like it was for Luis [Diaz] - super important - and Diogo [Jota] when he came in.

"Scouting can never be perfect because you only know a person really when the player is around you, but we were really spot on in these moments.

"We signed the player, but the boy behind as well and both worked really well, so I am really happy with the development."