Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

I thought Wolves had turned a corner under Julen Lopetegui, so I certainly didn't see them losing to Bournemouth last weekend.

In contrast, Fulham got a great result with their win at Brighton, and Marco Silva's side are flying at the moment. For them to be sixth and chasing a European spot is just amazing.

They could be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has a hamstring problem, on Friday but they are at home and even without him I think they will find a way to win.

Ronnie's prediction: 0-2

Wolves have just got a bit more about them at the moment, and it makes me think they can turn Fulham over.

