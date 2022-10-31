W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Emirates Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Arsenal fans

Simon: I was saying after Thursday's game against PSV, we need more goals. Well they certainly answered that one. Great game for us, team effort and Nelson with a brace. Chelsea next will be a good test for us. I do think we need to strengthen the squad in January. Some players looked tired against PSV, especially Party. He looked sharp on Sunday though.

Charlie: My son and I went to the match. We arrived an hour before kick-off to watch the team train. Superb effort from all from start to finish. Unfortunately Saka went down early in the game but the boys did not let that effect their game. Great atmosphere in the stadium and superb goals from the boys in red.

Alex: Partey slowly proving to be the Rolls Royce midfielder that he really is. Ben White once again having another masterclass defensive game. We showed there is no need to panic over a few recent performances. Arsenal are well and truly in the title race this season.

Karl: Dominant display. Well-taken goals despite some poor finishing. Arsenal on the up.

Nottingham Forest fans

Phil: Too many players brought into the club in a very short time. How can they knit together in so short a time to become a strong team?

Clairey: From the high of last week’s win to this… we were never going to win giving the ball away like that and I have no idea why Lingard is still being played, he’s a shadow of his former self. Onto next week - Arsenal are top for a reason, a masterclass in Premier League football.

D﻿ave: Arsenal are brilliant but you can't pick and choose which games you turn up for. Against every team in this league, you have to be at your best and hope they make a mistake. If you're not at your best, you get punished, simple. So many steps backwards. Need points from Palace and Brentford or we're dead in the water in my opinion.