Brighton have never lost away to Southampton in the Premier League, winning one and drawing four of their five visits to St Mary's in the competition - but the Saints have only lost one of their last 10 games against Albion.

Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day last season, ending an 11-game spell without a league win on 26 December (D4 L7).

Che Adams has scored twice as many Premier League goals as any other Southampton player this season. However, all four of his strikes have come away from home, making him the highest-scoring player yet to net at home in the competition so far this term.