C﻿rystal Palace v Southampton: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace v Southampton head-to-head record over 27 Premier League games. Wins: Palace 6, Southampton 14. Goals: Palace 26, Southampton 40. Clean sheets: Palace 5, Southampton 9Getty Images

  • Crystal Palace won 2-1 against Southampton in April but have never won consecutive Premier League matches against the Saints.

  • Southampton have lost just three of their 13 Premier League visits to Crystal Palace, although they are winless in their last two at Selhurst Park.

  • Wilfried Zaha has scored in his last two Premier League games against Southampton.

  • Southampton have scored 40 goals in their 26 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, only against Newcastle do they have a higher goals-per-game ratio.