T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Goal scoring is a major problem. Malky Mackay has not been able to replace the threat of Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo, with his side having registered the fewest goals, shots, shots on target, and the lowest conversion rate in the division prior to this game.

There was little evidence in this game that is about to change.

They are still well organised and capable of good performances, but the lack of threat is starting to look a concern as the table takes shape after 11 games.