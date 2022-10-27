A﻿ntonio Conte berated Tottenham's bad luck with VAR after a dramatic end to Wednesday's Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon.

T﻿he Italian was sent off after celebrating what he thought was a dramatic injury-time winner by Harry Kane - one that would have sent his side through to the last 16 - only for the goal to be ruled out.

He spoke about the incident in his post-match press conference, before walking out after one question.

"I think there are moments that maybe you can be a bit intelligent to understand you have just disallowed a regular goal because the goal was regular. The ball is in front of Kane," he insisted.

"And then the VAR. I repeat you know I don't comment on referee decisions but the VAR, this season, I don't know why between Premier League and Champions League, we are not so lucky.

"I think we are not so lucky with VAR but I think they create big damage. I would like to see if this type of decision you can take with a top team, in an important game, yeah I would like to see if VAR is so brave to take this decision.

"I repeat this unfair decision because the ball is in front of Kane. Sorry, but I am really upset because sometimes you can accept this situation and sometimes I think it is not good because I don't see honesty in this type of situation and when I see this I become really, really upset."

D﻿id you know? After winning three Champions League games in a row between October and November 2019, Spurs have since won just two of their following eight in the competition (D2 L4).